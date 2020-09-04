Hazard Community and Technical College is pleased to announce the establishment of the Scott J. Lucero Endowed Scholarship Fund. Scott taught at HCTC for 27 years, beginning his teaching career in 1992 at HCC as a Professor of English. He was the founder of Evening with Poets, an annual celebration of poetry and writing at HCTC. During those years he affected and changed the lives of many students. The funding to start this scholarship was made possible by a generous donation from the Christmas For Charity Scholarship Fund, who felt that Scott touched many lives and wanted this as a way to remember his legacy. The scholarship will be awarded to non-traditional students working towards a degree or certificate. Scott's son, Carson Williams-Lucero said, “This is a great way to honor my dad. He knew how hard it could be for non-traditional students, and he did everything he could to smooth the way for them. This scholarship will help students do exactly that.”
HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon noted, “We are so thankful for this scholarship in Scott Lucero’s honor. He had a true passion for helping students and it is wonderful to know many others will be helped in his name.”
To donate to this scholarship fund in Scott’s honor, contact Carla Seals at carla.seals@kctcs.edu or call 606-487-3072.
“We shouldn't be grounded by our roots but should use them to grow up and out.” -Scott J. Lucero.
