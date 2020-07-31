On Sunday morning, at approximately 6:30 a.m., Wolfe Co Search and Rescue was dispatched in response to an individual who had taken a tumbling fall of an unknown height, while reportedly under the influence of hallucinogenic drugs, in the ravine immediately to the south of Chimney Top Trail.
The subject suffered a lower extremity injury. Team members and EMS providers were able to access the patient on foot. However, a high angle rescue operation was necessary to safely extract the patient. The patient was then transported by EMS to a hospital.
Info via Wolfe Co Search and Rescue
