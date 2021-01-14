Search continued on Thursday, January 14, 2021 for Shawn Little, a man missing from Lee County since December 26, 2020 when he walked away from his home on Short Hollow Subdivision Road.
Lee County Emergency Management, Lee County Search and Rescue, and London-Laural Search and Rescue was out Thursday going up and down the river with boats, (one being a new boat that had recently been donated to Lee County for county use), divers in the river, and dogs searching the area.
Little has yet to be found as of Thursday, January 14, 2021.
They will continue their search at a later date.
