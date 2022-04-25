Every family has at least one mystery – an intriguing person, a possible connection to someone famous, or maybe even someone infamous. The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is excited to announce the premiere of Season 2 of Kentucky Ancestors. The new season features five half-hour episodes, airing monthly starting in April, with host Heather French Henry.
A program centered on genealogy discovery, Kentucky Ancestors digs into the roots of Kentucky’s family tree to answer big questions that have eluded families for generations. By connecting family folklore and the existing historical record, the KHS team investigates a series of mysteries rooted in Kentucky genealogy and reveals the findings before a studio audience.
“We hope by exploring these exciting and sometimes emotional family mysteries, we inspire others to trace their roots,” said Scott Alvey, KHS Executive Director. “These cases provide invaluable teaching moments and new tips and techniques for those interested in solving their own family mysteries while telling some of Kentucky’s most rich and fascinating stories. KHS is a required stop for anyone researching a family tree with Kentucky ancestors.”
Thursday, April 21
- · 9:30 a.m. ET WHAS-TV ABC Louisville
- · 12:30 p.m. CT on WPSD-TV NBC Paducah
- · 9:30 p.m. ET on WLJC-TV IND Eastern Kentucky
Saturday, April 23
- · 9:30 a.m. ET on MyKYTV
- · 5:00 p.m. CT on WBKO-TV ABC Bowling Green
Sunday, April 24
- · 11:00 a.m. CT on WEHT-TV ABC Evansville
For more information, visit history.ky.gov.
###
The Kentucky Historical Society (KHS) is an agency in Kentucky’s Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet. The KHS campus has three sites in historic downtown Frankfort: the Old State Capitol; the Kentucky Military History Museum; and the Thomas D. Clark Center for Kentucky History serving as KHS headquarters with a signature museum, exhibits, library, research facilities, object & archival collections, museum store, and more. KHS is a Smithsonian Affiliate and has full American Alliance of Museums accreditation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.