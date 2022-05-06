Senate President Robert Stivers: Statement on the Governor's Medical Marijuana Plan

The following is a statement from Senate President Robert Stivers (R-Manchester) on the governor’s plan for medical marijuana:
“The public should be concerned with a governor who thinks he can change statute by executive order. He simply can’t legalize medical marijuana by executive order; you can’t supersede a statue by executive order because it’s a Constitutional separation of powers violation.
The General Assembly has initiated an effort to conduct additional research on medical marijuana through the passage of HB 604 during this past legislative session. HB 604 establishes the Kentucky Center for Cannabis Research at the University of Kentucky to research the efficacy of medical cannabis. The Governor may speak in favor of medical marijuana, but he still has not signed HB 604 that has been sitting on his desk since April 14.
Cannabis remains a Schedule I drug and substance under the federal Controlled Substances Act. KRS 218A.020 is clear that our Commonwealth
