be

Free to ages 60+ or spouses 

thereof. 

9/8- fish, sides

9/9- cheeseburger, sides

9/12- chicken broccoli casserole, sides

9/13- beans, sides

9/14- fish sandwich, sides

9/15- hamburger steak, sides

9/16- chicken soup, sides

9/19- chicken veggie stir fry, sides

9/20- chicken tetrazzini, sides

9/21- sloppy joes, sides

9/22- salmon patty, sides

9/23- meatloaf, sides

9/26- fried chicken, sides

9/27- roast turkey, sides

9/28- breaded pork chops, sides

9/29- baked chicken, sides

9/30- closed

Recommended for you