SFC Jerry Bailey, 69, of Hephzibah, passed away, Thursday, June 10 at his home. He was born on June 23, 1951 in Onedia, Kentucky, a son of Ernest and Ethel Isaacs Bailey.
Jerry retired from the United States Army in 1991 after 21 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Gene Bailey. Jerry is survived by his wife, Janice Bailey; sister, Ruth Ann Betham; children, Michael Bailey (Amy), Candy Goff (John), Sabrina Bailey, Stephanie Windish (Justin),Bill Shiver and Cody Martin; grandchildren, Ryan Bailey (Kate), Aaron Bailey, Jennifer Shelley (Stephen), Erica Bailey (Austin), Karen Bailey, Trent Goff, Carson Baker (June), Hunter Goff, Alyssa Windish, Lacey Windish, Harper Windish, Casey McNeely (Eli), Bailey Shiver, Abby James, Makala Shiver, Brooklyn Shiver and Will Shiver; 10 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. Visitation held from 3:00pm until 4:00pm, Sunday, June 13, at Elliott Sons Funeral Home, 2524 Lumpkin Road, Augusta, GA. A funeral held at 4:00pm, Sunday, following the visitation in the chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. Interment held on Tuesday, June 15, in Beattyville, KY in the family cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.