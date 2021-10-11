Shanelle (Bowling) White, age 33, departed this life on Monday, September 20, 2021, at her residence in Booneville, KY. Shanelle was born December 11, 1987 in Lexington, KY, a daughter to Carolyn Gabbard and the late George Bowling. Shanelle is survived by her mother; Carolyn Congleton, 4 sons; Trevor Bishop, Trenton Bowling, Tristan White and Traven White, 1 brother Travis Adams of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Robin Adams of Buckhorn KY and Amanda Turner of Booneville, KY, 7 nieces and nephews; Alyssa Young, Lyndsey Turner, Katelynn Johnson, Devon Turner, Brenton Turner, Ivy Smiddy and Jacob Humphrey along with many other loving family members, and friends.
Shanelle was preceded in death by her father; George Bowling, and grandparents; Dolly and Charlie Bowling and Arch Lee and Betty Gabbard. Services held October 11, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home. Shanelle will be laid to rest next to her father in the Bowling Cemetery located in the Wolf Creek community of Owsley County. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
