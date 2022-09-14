Sharon Daniel age 59, passed away Sunday August 28, 2022 at her residence in Booneville, KY
Sharon was born May 27, 1963 in Oneida, KY, a daughter to Martin Moore and Gladys Moore. Her greatest love was for her children and family. She had a passion for flowers/plants and enjoyed spending time with her pets. Sharon is survived by her daughter; Willa Blue Daniel, Berea KY, 2 sons; Christopher Bowling and Jakob Stamper. Her loving companion of 26 years, Arch Noble, 1 niece; Rebecca Moore, 1 nephew; Nick Moore and many other loving family members, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Martin and Gladys Moore, her stepfather; Alejo Ramirez, 1 Brother; Doug Moore, 1 Daughter; Samantha Too Daniel. Funeral services held Thursday September 1, 2022 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Bowman Cemetery, located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
