Sharon Lee Hughes Clark, 70, widow of Roger Clark, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at her home. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on February 8, 1951, to the late John “Jack” Hughes and Ellen Joyce Kincaid. Survivors include two sisters, Mary Jo (Gary) Gentry and Lou Ann (J.B.) Akers; four children, John Hughes, Jeremy Atkinson, Joyce Elizabeth Sparks, and Michael Miracle; five grandchildren, Sydney, Dean, Aiden, Emma, and Lucas; three great grandchildren, Caydence, Emree, and Westen; and two step children, Dana Staup and Doug Clark.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 24, 6PM, at St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville, KY. All friends and family are invited to attend.
