Shawnita Ellen Fraley, the daughter of Karen Lynn Gulley Fraley of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky and the late Roy Lafayette Fraley was born in Dayton, Ohio on December 26, 1974 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on November 10, 2021 at the age of 46 years, 10 months and 15 days.
In addition to her mother, Karen, Shawnita is survived by one brother, Derek Fraley of Beattyville, Kentucky; one sister, Jennifer Mouser of Madison, Alabama; her grandmother, Betty Turley of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; seven nieces; three nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.She was preceded in death by her father, Mr. Roy Lafayette Fraley. No services are scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
