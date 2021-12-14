Sheila Clay, age 71, passed away Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Frankfort, KY. Sheila was born November 14, 1950, in Oneida, KY, a daughter to the late Banford & Nina (Becknell) Mays. She was a court reporter and transcriptionist for the State of KY. Sheila is survived by 1 son: Christopher Michael Clay of Frankfort, KY, 2 daughters; Trisa (Wilbur) Marriott, and Kaci Clay both of Frankfort, KY, 3 brothers; A. Michael (Sheila) Mays of Booneville, KY, Teddie (Patti) Mays of Georgetown, KY, and Deron (Tammy) Mays of Booneville, KY, 2 sisters; Debbie Palmer of Beattyville, KY, and Jill (Neal) Bruckner of Midway, KY, 3 grandchildren; Philip (Lindsey) Marriott, Josh (Brianna) Marriott, and Jarod Marriott, 3 great-grandchildren; Clayton, Elam, and Lincoln, and many other loving family members, and friends.
Along with her husband of 49 years; Art Clay, she was preceded in death by her parents, mother-in-law; Laura Clay, and brother-in-law; Jimmy Clay. Funeral service December 11, 2021 at the Booneville Funeral Home with Pastor Rob Morgan officiating. She will be laid to rest in the Isaacs Mays Family Cemetery located in Booneville, KY. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
