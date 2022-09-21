SHIRLEY ANN FARLER, wife of McCager Farler of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Nancy Cole was born in Breathitt County, Kentucky on August 24, 1939 and departed this life in Irvine, Kentucky on September 12, 2022 at the age of 83 years and 19 days. She attended the Church of God and was a homemaker.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Farler is survived by one son, Virgil Farler of Beattyville, Kentucky; 9 grandchildren, Ricky Cager Farler, Olivia Yinger, Melissa and Tonya Dunahoo, Deven Arnold, Michael Kidd, Katelyn Farler, Brack Newman, and Dylan Katzenmaier; many great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Farler was preceded in death by her parents; four children, Sharon Kidd, Jakie Dan, Ricky, and Donald Farler; and one great granddaughter, Jaidynn Farler. Services Sept. 18, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Farler Cemetery of 1691 Highway 52 West, of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
