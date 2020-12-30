SHIRLEY WATKINS STAMPER, the homemaker and wife of Wilburn Stamper of Beattyville, Kentucky and the daughter of the late Pierce and Grace Roberts Watkins, was born in Rochester, Michigan on March 20, 1939 and departed this life at her home in Lee County, Kentucky on December 25, 2020 at the age of 81 years, 9 months and 5 days.
Mrs. Stamper is survived by six children, Ronnie Stamper and wife Cindy, of Beattyville, Perry Stamper and wife Debbie of Beattyville, Sandra Lane of Stanford, Kentucky, David Stamper and wife Vana of Beattyville, DeeDee Henson and husband Bobby of Waco, Kentucky and Sherry Rogers of Richmond, Kentucky; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mrs. Stamper was preceded in death by her parents and one son, Jeff Stamper. Private family services held prior to burial at Little Stamper Cemetery of Collier Rd. Of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.