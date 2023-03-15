Sister Mary Katherine Drouin, formerly known as Sister John Gabriel, died on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dominican Life Center in Adrian. She was 81 years of age and in the 62nd year of her religious profession in the Adrian Dominican Congregation. Sister Mary Katherine was born in Laurium, Michigan, to Alden and Rita (Gorski) Drouin. She graduated from Resurrection High School in Lansing, Michigan, and received a bachelor’s degree in speech and drama from Barry College (University) in Miami, Florida. Sister spent 13 years ministering in education in Miami Shores and Pompano Beach, Florida; Charlottesville, Virginia; Oxon Hill, Maryland; and Ann Arbor, Michigan. She spent 14 years in pastoral care in impoverished areas in Kentucky and served 17 years as Director of Resurrection Home in Beattyville, Kentucky. She practiced reiki, reflexology, and alternative healing for many years.
Sister Mary Katherine came to reside at the Dominican Life Center in 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Skip. She is survived by loving family members and her Adrian Dominican Sisters. Prayers of Committal were held on Monday, March 13, 2023, in the Gathering Space of St. Catherine Chapel, followed by burial in the Congregation Cemetery. A Memorial Mass will be offered in St. Catherine Chapel at a later date. Memorial gifts may be made to Adrian Dominican Sisters, 1257 East Siena Heights Drive, Adrian, Michigan, 49221. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.
