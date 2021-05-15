Sizemore Graduates from Cumberlands

University of the Cumberlands held commencement ceremonies this spring to celebrate its newest graduates. Students in the Class of 2021 hailed from 40 states and territories as well as multiple countries, including Canada, Gambia, India, Jamaica, Madagascar, Serbia, Spain, Taiwan, and Ukraine, among others. Graduates from the Class of 2020 were also able to participate in this year’s ceremonies.
Ashley Sizemore of Beattyville graduated with her Master of Science in Justice Administration.
