Welcome Lee County High Student; Justin Smith to the Kentucky Army National Guard! PVT Smith enlisted Wednesday January 29th as a 91B Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic in the 577th Sapper Company. As a Junior at Lee County High School he will attend paid monthly drill until he ships to Basic Combat Training this upcoming summer. Among college benefits (100% tuition) he was also awarded $20,000.00 for his enlistment bonus! Justin is the son of Donnie Smith and grandson of Donald Smith Sr both of Tallega. If you would like more information on the Kentucky National Guard’s benefits call 6062539659.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.