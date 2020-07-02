On Tuesday, June 23rd, Jason Michael Smith of Lee County was indicted on 3 counts by a Grand Jury of the March 2020 murder of James Allen.
The Grand Jury charged Smith of knowingly and unlawfully committing the offense of murder by intentionally causing the death of James Allen with a fixed blade knife.
Smith is, also, charged with fleeing or evading police 2nd degree, and charged with resisting arrest.
Back on March 15, 2020, KSP Post 7 Troopers responded to the scene and discovered one man deceased. The initial investigation indicates, the deceased was fatally stabbed during an altercation with another man.
James Allen, 53 years old of Beattyville, KY. was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Lee County Coroner. His body will be taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort, for an autopsy.
On March 18, 2020, Jason Michael Smith was arrested after a tip was received, about his location.
The investigation was conducted by KSP Post 7 Detective Anthony Bowling. He was assisted by KSP personnel, Beattyville Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County EMS, and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.
