Lee County High’s Justin Smith has recently completed his Basic Combat Training at Ft. Still Oklahoma and will now attend the Kentucky National Guard’s Recruit Sustainment Program until Smith graduates high school.
Smith will then attend an Advanced Individual Training Course to become a Wheeled Vehicle Mechanic for the KY National Guard. For Smith’s completion of Basic Training, he has received all present or future college tuition completely paid and has also been awarded a $20k bonus.
Info via SSG Thorpe
