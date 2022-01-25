Snow Bus Plan for LC Schools
Bus 101 Jamie Shuler: No Little Stinking- meet at Wentworth School Rd. No Old 11 North of Rec Center- meet on New 11N or Park n Ride. No right or left of Fork Shoemaker- meet at forks on Shoemaker. No Derrick Ridge- meet jct of Derrick and Shoemaker Ridge. No Jackson Lane/Tiddletown- meet at Firehouse.
Bus 96 Tammy Adkins- No Bellpoint beyond Dirkson Hill Rd- meet at Dirkson Hill. No Long Branch rd.
Bus 110 Jessie Dennis- No Old Landing- meet at 52W. No Bear Track Subd- Meet at Rod’s Auto. No Cathedral Domain hwy 1746- meet at 52W.
Bus 105 Perry Thorpe- No Blankey Br- meet at intersection of Blankey br and 2017. No Brush Cr- meet at end of rd. No Coomer Fk- meet at end of Coomer Fk by 52E.
Bus 109 James Camp- No Dunigan/Coal br- meet at Dunigan/hwy 52 or hwy 708 Coal Br. No Paw Paw- meet at Southfork and Paw Paw Rd. No Blaines Br- meet at 52E. No Walk Log-meet at Kay’s Quick Stop (B&B’s). No West Ridge Rd- meet at either end of highway 11S.
Bus 99 Brien Charles- No Hopewell rd- meet at 11N and Hopewell Rd. No Tip Top-meet at old 11N. No Rogers Rd- meet at 11N.
Bus 102 Steve Smith- No Todds Rd or Cressmont- meet bottom of Spencers Ridge Hill. No C Conley rd- meet Spencers Ridge rd. No Spencer Fork- meet Spencer Ridge Rd.
Bus 97 Brad Kirby- No Abney Flat- meet either end 2017 or Union rd. No Mooretown- meet top of hill by Mooretown bridge.
