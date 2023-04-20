Someone Tampers with Electric at Booneville Hometown Liquor Store

At approximately 4:26am on Monday, April 17th, an individual came and unhooked the meter box, disconnecting the electric at Booneville Hometown Liquor Store according to both Owsley County Sheriff and Hometown Liquor’s Facebook page.
According to Booneville Hometown Liquor Store, they say, “Luckily our alarm/camera system notified us.
Fortunately, we have other cameras on the property as well.
If we catch anyone disrespecting our property, we will not stop until you are behind bars!?”
If you have any information about this fine individual(s), please, contact the Owsley County Sheriff’s Office.
