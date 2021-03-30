SOMETHING DIFFERENT FOR EASTER CELEBRATION THIS YEAR

The Qwsley and Lee Counties Veterans and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 11296 will host two services of celebration, beginning Thursday evening April 1, at 6:00 PM, Maundy Thursday. This service will be conducted by Veteran; Ervin Allen: Who is serving Breathitt County as their PVA Officer. This service will consist of ministering the Lord’s Supper and an Ole Fashion Foot Washing.
On Friday April 2, at 6:00 PM, Good Friday service presenting the Seven Last Words or Cries of Jesus from the cross. This service will be hosted by Veterans and people from the community who want to serve and be a part of this celebration. Special music and singing will be presented by Jeremy Holt. State Representative Bill Wesley will, also, be in attendance. Everyone is invited to these services, come and bring a friend.
For both services, the location of the Three Forks VFW Post is across from Ross’s Tire Shop, in the old Pleasant Flat School Building; on Highway 11 North, For transportation, call before 3:00 PM on the day of service. 606-567-5218.
