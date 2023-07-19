Sonny James Stepp, Sr., son of the late Sonny Doris Stepp and Doris June Deaton was born in Irvine, Kentucky on December 15, 1974 and departed this life in Beattyville, Kentucky on July 17, 2023 at the age of 48 years, 7 months, and 2 days. He was a veteran of the Army National Guard, a self-employed landscaper and attended the McGuire Memorial Presbyterian Church.
Sonny is survived by three children, Sonny James Stepp, Jr. and Austin Blake Stepp both of Harrodsburg, Kentucky, and Lakinzie June Stepp of Beattyville, Kentucky; two sisters, Patty Overbee also of Beattyville, Kentucky and Marla Carter of Glasgow, Kentucky; a special friend, Renee McCoy of Harrodsburg,
Kentucky; his step-father, Dwight Harrison of Columbus, Mississippi; and a host of other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Geneva Coomer Fox; maternal great- grandfather, Herman Deaton; paternal grandparents, Abby and Kelly Stepp; and one cousin, Trish Ann Deaton.
Services will be held at Newnam Funeral Home on Friday, July 21, 2023 at 1 PM with burial following in the Riverview Cemetery. Visit 11 AM – 1 PM. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
