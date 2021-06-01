Spay It Forward BIG BAG SALE!!!!

Spay It Forward is a non-profit group that was created to help keep the animal population down in our local community, and helping those fur babies that are homeless.
To help with the cost, Spay It Forward, is doing a BIG BAG SALE to help with the cost of spaying and neutering.
So, go out and show some love and buy something on Sunday, June 6th at 2pm at their storage facility behind Peoples Exchange Bank in Beattyville.
