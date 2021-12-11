The Lee County Extension District Board will have a Special Meeting on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. at the Lee County Extension Service at 259 Industrial Park Rd, Beattyville, KY 41311. This will be an In-Person Meeting, however, individuals may call the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759 for a Zoom Link for participation.
For those individuals wishing to participate in the meeting via Zoom, must call the Lee County Extension Service for the Zoom Link information no later than 12:00 noon on December 14, 2021.
The items for discussion at the meeting will be as follows –
Updating budget items to accommodate for the part-time CEA for 4-H Youth Development.
Review and approve the Lease Agreement between Lee County Extension District Board (Lessor) and Peoples Telecom, LLCC (Lessee).
Meetings of the Lee County Extension District Board are open to the public. For additional information please contact the Lee County Extension Service at (606) 464-2759.
