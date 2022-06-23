On June 19th, LCDPS/EM responded to Coal Branch Road overnight for a Petorolum Spill into Coal Branch. Upon arrival it was discovered as result of a one vehicle auto accident approximately 50 gallons of liquid driveway sealant had been released into Coal Branch. The Kentucky Enviromental Response Team was contact and guidance was given regarding the proper procedure for removing the product. Lee County Fiscal Court holds a standing Agreement with Ecotech Enviromental for these situations. Ecotech responded and removed the product to State Enviromental protection standards. Also responding to the incident was LCEMS, Lee County Volunteer Fire Department and the Lee County Sheriffs office.
Info/photos via LC Dept. of Public Safety
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.