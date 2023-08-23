Lee County School District, along with Middle Kentucky Head Start, made the call on Monday evening to cancel classes for the remainder of the week due to staff and student illnesses. School is to resume on Monday, August 28th.
On Tuesday morning, when speaking with Superintendent Ray Shuler, he stated that on Friday August, 18th, there were a total of 150 students absent with the attendance dropping to 82.5% and on Monday August 21st, attendance went farther down to 157 students absent, 14 staff members absent and attendance at 81.22%.
(Please note that these absences and percentages do not include those at the Head Start)
At this time there are no decisions being made by the board on whether a mask mandate for all students and staff will be in place in the near future and that those decisions are first based off of KY state policies and local health department guidelines.
However, Shuler did state that according to school policy, if a child or staff member tests positive for Covid, once they return to school (after testing negative) they are to wear a mask for the first five days upon returning.
Shuler stated that the illness related absences are a mixture of Covid, Flu and Strep. Shuler also stated that during this week all buildings (LCE, LMHS, LC Vocational) are being thoroughly disinfected along with the school buses.
- Kara Thorpe; Editor.
