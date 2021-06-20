St. Thomas Encounters Damage From Flash Flooding

St.Thomas Episcopal Church in Beattyville encountered a mud-slip this past week with due to rain. The church is also currently serving as the temporary Catholic Church until Queen of All Saints’ repairs are complete. Photo via David Jennings. 

 

