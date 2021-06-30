STANLEY EDWARD LUMPKINS, the husband of Mrs. Lucille Arvin Lumpkins of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Forrest Jenkins “Doc” Lumpkins, and Thelma Mae Hobbs Lumpkins, was born on March 12, 1943 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on June 24, 2021 at the age of 78 years, 3 months and 12 days. He was an Army Reserve drill sergeant, a foreman for the Kentucky State Highway Department where he worked for 27 years, was a volunteer Assistant Fire Chief for the Beartrack Fire Department, a member of the Jaws of Life Crash Team, a church league basketball coach for Pinecrest First Church of God and later for the Beartrack Bible Church, a volunteer for the Youth Haven Bible Camp, and a member of the Beartrack Bible Church. In addition to his wife Lucille, Mr. Lumpkins is survived by two sons, Dwayne Edward Lumpkins and wife Sandy of Beattyville and James Anthony Lumpkins and wife Christy of Elizabethtown, Kentucky; his grandchildren, Alisha, Ryan, Chase and wife Jena, Christopher, Ashlynn, ShaKayla and Cody; a great granddaughter, Allison; two brothers, Delmos Lumpkins of Winchester, Kentucky, and Roger Lumpkins of Campton, Kentucky; three sisters, Glenda Kincaid of Lexington, Kentucky, Freida Jewell of Dayton, Ohio and Kay Lumpkins of Stanton, Kentucky; special caregivers Kenny and Kay Shuler of Beattyville; and a host of other relatives and friends. Mr. Lumpkins was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Danny Lumpkins; and a sister, Patricia Lumpkins.Services held Monday June 28th 2021 at Beatty Place Cemetery of New Yellow Rock Road prior to burial. William Owens officiating. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
