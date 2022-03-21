State Auditor Mike Harmon has released the audit of the financial statement of the Lee County Fiscal Court for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2021. State law requires annual audits of county fiscal courts. As part of the audit process, the auditor must comment on noncompliance with laws, regulations, contracts, and grants. The auditor must also comment on material weaknesses involving internal control over financial operations and reporting. The audit contains the following comment:
The Lee County Fiscal Court does not have adequate internal controls over disbursements: This is a repeat finding and was included in the prior year audit report as Finding 2020-001. We noted the following during disbursement testing: Three invoices did not have a purchase order issued. One invoice was not paid within 30 days of the receipt. One disbursement was charged tax instead of being tax exempt. The claims list was not made an official part of the fiscal court minutes.
Proper internal controls over disbursements are important to ensure purchase orders are created when sufficient funds are available, are presented to the fiscal court, include proper supporting documentation, and are paid within 30 days.
KRS 68.210 gives the state local finance officer the authority to prescribe a uniform system of accounts. Per the County Budget Preparation and State Local Finance Officer Policy Manual, issued by the Department for Local Government (DLG), “Purchases shall not be made without approval by the judge/executive (or designee), and/or a department head. Purchase requests shall not be approved in an amount that exceeds the available line item appropriation unless the necessary and appropriate transfers been made.”
We recommend the fiscal court implement proper internal controls over disbursements and ensure they are operating effectively. County Judge/Executive’s Response: There has been a dramatic improvement in PO assignment between 2020 and 2021 audit. Will continue training of personnel to ensure PO are assigned correctly.
You can find the complete 43 page audit at auditor.ky.gov
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.