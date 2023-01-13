FRANKFORT – Saying that Kentucky “simply cannot afford” the ongoing shift in tax policy that benefits the wealthy, hurts middle- and lower-income families and puts vital government services at risk, state Rep. Lisa Willner has filed legislation that would restore a graduated income tax rate for those earning $100,000 or more annually, starting in 2024.
“Kentucky is unfortunately heading in a direction that other states like Kansas have already shown will not work,” said Rep. Willner of Louisville. “The end result is that millionaires will get richer while most Kentuckians will get pocket change, if that. Current surpluses give us the illusion that we can have our cake and eat it, too, but it will only be a few years before the scheduled $1.2 billion annual give-away causes real and lasting damage here in the commonwealth. Last week, Republican House leaders challenged opponents like me to offer an alternative, and House Bill 111 is that plan. The reality is that what I propose will help far more Kentuckians without blowing a hole in the state budget.”
Under her legislation, those earning between $100,000 and $125,000 in 2024 would see their individual income tax rate return to five percent, while those earning more than $125,000 would have their tax rate move to six percent. For those making more than $150,000, all income would be taxed at six percent. A six percent top income tax rate was what Kentucky had for over 80 years until it was lowered by the General Assembly in 2018.
“Because Republicans have added more than two dozen services to the state sales tax, the reality is that many Kentuckians will pay more, not less, under their tax ‘reform,’” Rep. Willner said. “Those services include commercial parking, taxis, summer camps and household moving expenses, to name a few. I believe we need to remove these sales taxes as soon as possible.’
Rep. Willner noted that many of her fellow Kentucky House Democratic Caucus members – including Caucus Leaders Derrick Graham, Cherlynn Stevenson and Rachel Roberts – have already signed on as co-sponsors, and she said others who are part of a broad coalition opposing this year’s House Bill 1 have also added their support.
Dr. Sheila Schuster, the executive director of the Kentucky Mental Health Coalition, said that she and her fellow advocates have made it their top priority to have “adequate funding of supports and services for Kentuckians dealing with mental illness, substance use disorders and intellectual/developmental disabilities. We absolutely support House Bill 111’s restoration of the state’s income tax to previous levels to recoup much-needed General Fund dollars to address these unmet but critical needs.”
Jason Bailey, the executive director the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy, said that “House Bill 111 provides a commonsense way to begin climbing out of the budget hole that reducing Kentucky's income tax will inevitably create. It does so by asking the powerful and wealthy few, whose incomes have soared in recent years and who have received huge state and federal tax breaks, to do their part in funding the public investments that benefit us all. By generating $640 million annually, House Bill 111 will protect schools, health and infrastructure from harmful future budget cuts and allow us to use current surpluses for transformative investments in our kids, health and communities.”
Rep. Willner said she wants Kentuckians to understand the negative impact many will face under last year’s and this year’s Republican tax legislation. “If you’re a retiree receiving $31,100 or less a year or a worker making below $80,000, the reality is that, after factoring in the services now being taxed, you’ll almost certainly pay the state more than you’ll get back on your income taxes – and you’ll pay again when future recessions force deeper cuts to public education, infrastructure and health and human service programs. That’s not the way our tax system should work.”
