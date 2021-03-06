State Rep Wesley and Local Business Owner Walks Down Main Street Offering Help and Support

On Friday, after the Governor and Congressman Rogers left Beattyville, State Representative Bill Wesley started walking Main Street in Beattyville with our GM-Editor, Jessica Butler, assessing the results of last Monday's flood that left nothing but disaster behind.
As they were walking, they came upon local business owner and entrepreneur, Dustin Cornett, owner of Chocolate Inn & Cafe, handing out his hand crafted ice cream to those workers and volunteers cleaning up their businesses.
Thank you Representative Wesley and Dustin Cornett for offering your support and a helping hand during this trying time. Your support helps make us Lee County Strong!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.