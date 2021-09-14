State Rep Wesley Visits Congressman Rogers

State Representative Bill Wesley spent some time with Congressman Hal Rogers on August 17th, discussing economic development, tourism and infrastructure needs in Eastern Kentucky today. A lot of progress has been made in our most rural counties over the years, yet there is still much work ahead.
