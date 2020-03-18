Plans are being submitted to request a waiver to the federal government to avoid annual statewide K-12 school testing this spring now that all public schools are shut down due to the coronavirus.
Interim Education Commissioner Kevin Brown said he hopes to have the waiver within 10 days.
All public schools were directed to close on the recommendation of Governor Andy Beshear with many not opening until April. Many are speculating the shutdown could last a lot longer in effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.
On Wednesday morning the state of Kansas issued an order to shut down their public-school system for the remainder of the year. Many speculate that other states many follow in the coming days and weeks.
