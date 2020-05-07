The following statement is from Kentucky House and Senate Democratic Leadership, and is in response to Saturday’s “Freedom Rally” at the Capitol.
Those leaders in the House are Democratic Caucus Leader Joni Jenkins, Caucus Chair Derrick Graham and Caucus Whip Angie Hatton and, in the Senate, Democratic Caucus Leader Morgan McGarvey, Caucus Chair Johnny Ray Turner and Caucus Whip Dennis Parrett.
“We strongly denounce what took place at the Capitol on Saturday. This wasn’t a ‘Freedom Rally’; it was a racist exercise that cast a dark shadow on the bright example the commonwealth has set nationally over the past two months when it comes to battling the coronavirus. We also believe those legislators attending should apologize for adding legitimacy to this event and, for an afternoon, allowing our Capitol to be turned into a place of fear and hate. We believe people have a right to peacefully assemble, but reject both this message and the way it was delivered, because demonstrators put their communities and families at risk by not taking health precautions needed to keep the spread of the coronavirus down. In so many ways, this event does not represent who we are as Kentuckians. We stand with Governor Andy Beshear and his plans to re-open the economy in a safe and measured manner based on public health experts’ advice. Lastly, we also want to be clear that we do not recognize Lee Watts as the General Assembly’s chaplain. He was not hired, nor did we vote for him, and to be an organizer of this event is deeply troubling.” – House and Senate Democratic Caucus Leadership statement
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.