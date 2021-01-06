Attorney General Daniel Cameron today released the following statement regarding House Bill 2:
“I am grateful to Representative Joe Fischer and House Leadership for, on day one of the 2021 session, passing a bill out of committee that will allow our office to act unencumbered and with clear legal authority when an abortion provider breaks the law.
Last year, in a bipartisan show of support, the General Assembly passed a similar bill that would have allowed our office to seek civil and criminal penalties for violations of law by abortion facilities. Governor Beshear vetoed that bill.
It is my job as the Chief Law Officer for the Commonwealth to ensure that abortion providers follow the law and are not given special treatment or blanket exemptions, as they were during the start of this pandemic. I look forward to continuing to work with the General Assembly on this important measure.”
