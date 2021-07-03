Statement From City Concerning Sewer Rehabilitation Project

The City of Beattyville’s current Sewer Rehabilitation Project aims to restore the degrading sanitary sewer network. To ensure that the sewer network is operating as intended, the contractor will usually have to dig up the old sewer lines and replace them.
Last week, during the trenching process of replacing the existing sewer lines, the existing water line blew-out. The blow-out occurred because the soil that was removed for the trench was acting as a support for the water line. This blow-out led to the need for the City to declare a boil water advisory.
A similar situation occurred this week whereby the contractor foresaw that if they continued trenching, the existing water line would blow-out again. To mitigate this issue, the City installed a valve to shut-off water to the line that the contractor was working nearby. To install said valve, the City had to drain the water line, thus requiring the City to declare a boil water advisory again.
In addition, there have been house water service lines inadvertently broken during this project.
The City is working with the contractor to identify and avoid these conditions during construction as the project advances towards completion.
