The following is a statement from Senate President Robert Stivers, upon the passing of Senator C.B. Embry, Jr.
“C.B. Embry was a true gentleman and the consummate public servant, taking the duty and responsibility to represent the people until the very end.
A dedicated family man, successful business owner, and inspirational man of faith, C.B.’s values served as a bedrock in the state Senate and his contributions to our Commonwealth stand out on their own.
He was a passionate advocate for public education and veterans issues, and raised the bar on everything he touched. The Commonwealth is a better place because of C.B. Embry. We will forever hold you in our hearts, and offer our thoughts and prayers to Wanda and your entire family.”
~Senate President Robert Stivers, on behalf of the Kentucky Senate
