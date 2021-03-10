Steven Lloyd Kibbey, husband of Deborah Mullins Kibbey of Beattyville, Kentucky and the son of the late Steven and Irene Huddleston Kibbey was born in Lebanon, Ohio on June 20, 1942 and departed this life in Jackson, Kentucky on March 2, 2021 at the age of 78 years, 8 months, and 10 days.
In addition to his wife, Deborah, Mr. Kibbey leaves behind one son, Steven Kibbey and wife Megan Caldwell; two granddaughters, Gwendolyn Kibbey and Molly Caldwell; one nephew, JR Fox all of Beattyville, Kentucky; and a host of other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Stephen Kibbey; one brother; and three sisters. No services scheduled at this time. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com.
