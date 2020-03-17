Senate President Robert Stivers said he feels there’s a consensus among state leaders, including Governor Andy Beshear to keep the legislature in session during the coronavirus pandemic.
The legislature has come under fire for continuing the session by some organizations.
Stivers addressed the situation in a speech in the Senate and praised Beshear’s efforts to keep the public updated about how the state is dealing with this pandemic.
“I do not want to disclose anything that the governor feels that we need to keep private," Stivers said Tuesday afternoon. "But I believe it has been the consensus, based on the meetings we’ve had, that it is better for us to try to … conclude our business now before – or if – this gets any more contagious..."
The Governor has continually said he hopes the legislature approves a budget for the state government as quickly as possible.
