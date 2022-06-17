Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, will serve as co-chair to the newly formed Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force, which will conduct business through the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly’s Interim.. The task force will study the current ad valorem tax rate structure for bourbon barrel sales in the commonwealth to increase tax revenue and new jobs by developing an ideal tax rate structure.
“The bourbon industry has boomed since taking root in Kentucky in another century,” Stivers said. “It’s time to take a closer look at how our signature industry is developing on a local, national and international scale and see if we can adjust the tax structure associated with a far more refined process than over 200 years ago.” The task force will report findings to the Legislative Research Commission by Dec. 1, 2022, for referral to the appropriate standing committee with jurisdiction over the policy area.
“Since 2014, the Kentucky General Assembly has made a concerted effort to create the right conditions for economic growth through conservative policy implementation, including tax reform. This task force will serve as a catalyst to create a better economic environment for our famous elixir.”
A legislative task force is also known as a special committee. They are established by the Legislative Research Commission and function primarily during the interim, typically studying a specific topic. The Bourbon Barrel Taxation Task Force is one of six new task forces established to conduct business through the Interim.
Additional task forces include: The Benefits Cliff Task Force — Created to review the impact of the public assistance benefits cliff on labor force participation, employment, wages, and benefit duration and usage in the commonwealth and develop public policy recommendations to support working families in transitioning off of public assistance into gainful employment and self-sufficiency.
The Cabinet for Health and Family Services Organizational Structure, Operations and Administrative Task Force — Created to study the organizational structure, operations and administration of programs, policies and procedures within the Cabinet for Health and Family Services.
The Early Childhood Education Task Force — created to conduct a comprehensive review of the commonwealth’s early childhood caregiving and educational structures and operations.
The Emergency Medical Services Task Force — Created to study the provision of emergency medical services in Kentucky.
The Executive Branch Efficiency Task Force — Created to study the effectiveness of current executive branch cabinet working procedures for administering services to citizens of the commonwealth.
The 2022 Interim will serve as a primer for the 2023 Regular Session of the Kentucky General Assembly, as legislative efforts in the months ahead will be a critical element in the crafting of potential legislation.
