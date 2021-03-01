The streets of Beattyville and parts of Lee County are under water this morning due to flooding yesterday and overnight.
It is surpassing the flood of 1984 of 30.9, the 1957 flood record was 35.0 and Heidelberg is currently at 31.43.
Some photos of Main Street in Beattyville are by Missy and Allen Begley.
Lee County Emergency Management Director, Jon Allen, is asking everyone to stay home unless it is an emergency. Even if it is an emergency, it is going to be difficult to have first responder get there fast due to severe flooding, but still call 911 in case of an emergency, they WILL get to you, but please, STAY HOME!
