By: Lee Co Fire Chief Ben Andrews
Last Saturday, on May 9th at around 6:13 PM, Firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire on the 10,000 block of 587 which was fully involved. The structure was an outbuilding near a house. Although the fire location was quite far away from station 1, we had members and apparatuses on scene in time to stop the spread to the residence, which had started to begin burning the siding of the house.
During this time, in which we cannot do fundraisers, we are asking for you help by donations through GoFundMe. You can donate to Lee County Fire Department at the following link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/leecountyvfd.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.