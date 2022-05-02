Many students think of education after high school as the traditional four-year college degree. That isn’t always the case, according to the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA).
“Education after high school includes technical training and two-year associate’s degrees,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Kentucky needs students with all levels of postsecondary education to keep the state’s booming economy growing.”
Two-year degrees can prepare students to continue at a four-year school, but they can also lead directly to a job in the workforce. Diplomas and certificates in specialized skills give students the knowledge they need to compete for good jobs in industry and other careers. These programs usually take six to 18 months to complete.
Kentucky students can tap into numerous sources of financial aid to pay for whatever level of education they want to pursue.
KHEAA is the state agency that administers Kentucky’s student financial aid programs, including the Kentucky Educational Excellence Scholarship (KEES), which can help pay for technical education and for two-year and four-year degrees. Students interested in technical training in certain fields can take advantage of the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship, which KHEAA administers.
The financial aid office of the school students plan to attend will help students understand these and other aid programs.
Kentuckians who choose military service can still continue their education. All branches of the armed forces have education options for service members while they’re in uniform or after their discharge. Service members should contact their unit educational office to discuss student aid options. National Guard members can take advantage of the Kentucky National Guard Tuition Assistance Program, also administered by KHEAA.
In addition to KEES, KHEAA administers the KY Saves 529 program, which allows families to save for college. For more information about KY Saves 529, visit kysaves.com.
KHEAA also disburses private Advantage Education Loans for its sister agency, KHESLC. For more information about Advantage Education Loans, visit advantageeducationloan.com.
Many of KHEAA’s student aid programs are funded by Kentucky Lottery revenue.
For more information about Kentucky scholarships and grants, visit kheaa.com; write KHEAA at P.O. Box 798, Frankfort, KY 40602; or call 800-928-8926.
