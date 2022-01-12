Does your child have a story to tell?
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to submit stories, poems and illustrated tales for the 2022 KET Young Writers Contest. The contest, which runs Jan. 1 through April 15, encourages students to celebrate the power of crafting stories, poems and illustrations by submitting their own original work!
We’ve made two changes to this year’s contest: First, we’ve added a new category: graphic novels. Second, we’ve opened the categories to students of all grade levels (and widened the age requirement for the illustrated stories category to include PreK children).
The categories are:
Illustrated stories (Pre-K through 12th grade)
Short stories (Kindergarten through 12th grade)
Poetry (Kindergarten through 12th grade)
Graphic novels (Kindergarten through 12th grade)
Entries must be submitted or postmarked by April 15, 2022, to be eligible. Complete rules and contest entry forms are available at KET.org/writerscontest.
KET judges will select winners by May 30, 2022, and the top three entries in each category will be published online.
KET is Kentucky’s largest classroom, where learning comes to life for more than one million people each week via television, online and mobile. Learn more about Kentucky’s preeminent public media organization at KET.org/Education, on Twitter @EducationKET and on Facebook @EducationKET.
