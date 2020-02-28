A new study by Emsi, a national provider of research to educational institutions, shows investments in Hazard Community and Technical College during 2018-19 have had a significant effect on Eastern Kentucky’s economy. The total impact is $88.8 million, which is a major increase over the previous year. The report noted that HCTC puts $16.4 million into the regional economy as a result of operational spending, and another $568.5 thousand in construction spending. Students attending the college provide another $1.1 million in student spending, and alumni support brings $70.7 million to the region. All of these dollars support 1,831 jobs in Eastern Kentucky.
There is a major benefit of a higher education, noted HCTC President Dr. Jennifer Lindon. “These studies clearly show that investing in HCTC provides better lives for our graduates and a better economy for Eastern Kentucky.”
In 2018-19, HCTC employed 408 full-time and part-time faculty and staff, 85 percent of whom lived in the Kentucky River Area Development District. Total payroll at HCTC was $13.4 million, much of which was spent in the region for groceries, mortgage and rent payments, dining out, and other household expenses. And, the college spent $10.9 million on day-to-day expenses related to facilities, supplies, and professional services.
In 2018-19, HCTC served 4,694 credit and 1,068 non-credit students. In return for their investment, HCTC’s students will receive a stream of higher future earnings that will continue to grow throughout their working lives. For example, the average HCTC associate degree graduate will see annual earnings that are $8,600 higher than a person with a high school diploma or equivalent working in Kentucky. Over a working lifetime, the benefits of the associate degree over a high school diploma will amount to a value of $326.8 thousand in higher earnings per graduate. The present value of the cumulative higher future earnings that 2018-2019 HCTC student graduates and/or certificate completers will receive over their working careers is $104.9 million.
