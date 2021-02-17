Tax season is upon us again, with Americans preparing to file their taxes by April 15, and upwards of 70% of them expecting a refund according to IRS data. As part of the annual season of tax preparation, SmartAsset released its study on the places where people receive the largest tax refunds, as well as the places where people owe the most.
To determine the counties that received the highest average tax refunds in Kentucky, the study divided the total amount of money refunded to residents by the IRS by the number of refunds distributed in each county.
For a more detailed look at how places in Kentucky compared, check out the table below.
|Rank
|County
|Number of Taxpayers that Receive Refunds
|Average Tax Amount Refunded
|Number of Taxpayers that Owe Taxes
|Average Tax Amount Owed
|Taxes Refunded Index
|1
|Christian, KY
|24,350
|$3,105
|3,770
|$4,104
|36.02
|2
|Clay, KY
|5,250
|$3,104
|710
|$2,806
|36.00
|3
|Lee, KY
|1,720
|$3,102
|250
|$2,020
|35.95
|4
|Martin, KY
|2,550
|$3,087
|360
|$3,011
|35.53
|5
|McCreary, KY
|4,190
|$3,080
|500
|$1,944
|35.32
|6
|Lawrence, KY
|4,510
|$3,061
|650
|$2,611
|34.80
|7
|Owsley, KY
|1,090
|$3,054
|150
|$1,707
|34.60
|8
|Elliott, KY
|1,770
|$3,021
|290
|$1,697
|33.68
|9
|Knox, KY
|9,180
|$3,020
|1,290
|$2,454
|33.65
|10
|Jessamine, KY
|16,980
|$3,016
|4,510
|$4,863
|33.52
For more details on the study, including our methodology and interactive map, check here: https://smartasset.com/taxes/tax-return-calculator#Kentucky/taxReturn
