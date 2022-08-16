On Sunday the Beattyville Country Club held a scramble to raise proceeds for those recently affected by flooding. The scramble was played in ABCD format (with two teams having one extra player due to 26 participants) with unlimited mulligans at $5 each.
$2,500 was raised and will be going directly to three Lee County Schools staff members who reside in Breathitt and were all affected by flooding. Congrats to the first place team below; Wes Evans, Joshua Broadwell and Justin Spencer. Also thanks to all sponsors.
Don’t forget the inviational Sept. 3rd-4th. Text Joshua Broadwell for more info/registering 606.438.4214. You can follow the Beattyville Country Club on Facebook. Make a visit- 9 holes with a cart $10, 18 holes w/ cart $15.
