“Throughout the ages, man has delved into black magic to find a panacea for his ills. Here is a list of superstitions picked up from various Lee Countians who invariably said; “Ive heard people say”…
A spider web is good to heal a cut.
Toothaches can be cured by picking up the skull of a horse, biting it and carrying it 32 yards before dropping it. The supposition being the skull absorbs the pain.
A man or woman who never saw their father can cure the thrash by blowing in a baby’s mouth.
If you shave a bald headed man on the new moon, hair will grow on his scalp.
Concerning the human body, these items were picked up here and there;
Moles on the neck; money by the peck.
If your face burns, someones thinking of you. If your ears burn someones lying on you.
If your nose itches, someones coming. If your right eye itches, you will be pleased.
A blister on the tongue or white specs of the fingernails, denotes you have told a lie. Cold hands mean a warm heart.
And if you sneeze before breakfast, you will cry before dinner.
We laugh at all these superstitions (or do we?) yet we still knock on wood. We disbelieve and yet believe. We scoff at farmers who plant by the moon and yet carry a rabbit’s foot in our pocket.”
(Nevyle Shackelford, (1910-1999) a long-time resident of Beattyville and former Editor of the Beattyville Enterprise, grew up along the North Fork of the Kentucky River. He was the author of the book Romance of Lee County and wrote for several magazines. He comments on the family farm along the river, fishing, effects of coal washing operation on the fish, country stores, supply chains, picking blackberries to pay for school supplies, his family selling cream, the Depression, family history, his writing career, the significance of the River to river dwellers, rafting logs, boating on the river before and after the locks and dams, coal and iron ore shipments on the river, transport of salpeter, moonshiners in Lee County, and oil drilling. He was best known for his work on folklore and legends on plants. He wrote weekly columns “Short Rows” and “Outdoor Lore” for many years for the University of Kentucky College of Agriculture and was named Agriculture Man of the Year by the Kentucky Farm Journal in 1980. He also taught school for 12 years in Eastern Kentucky.)
