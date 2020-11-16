It is that time of the year again, the annual Lee Co Band "Pride of the Mountains" fruit sale.
Be sure to go and support the school's band. Our students are Lee County's future, so go and buy some fruit to show your support and continue with the the tradition. Just click on the following link and do your part for our band students in Lee County.
http://freshfruitorder.org/leecountyhighschoolband
Fundraiser Ends11/29/2020
Ship Date From:12/01/2020
Ship Date To:12/16/2020
*This site will only be taking orders until:
11/29/2020
