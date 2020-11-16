Lee County "Pride of the Mountains" Band Annual Fruit Sale

Cute children playing instruments in a marching band parade, EPS 8 vector illustration

 Aleutie

It is that time of the year again, the annual Lee Co Band "Pride of the Mountains" fruit sale. 

Be sure to go and support the school's band. Our students are Lee County's future, so go and buy some fruit to show your support and continue with the the tradition. Just click on the following link and do your part for our band students in Lee County.

http://freshfruitorder.org/leecountyhighschoolband

Fundraiser Ends11/29/2020

Ship Date From:12/01/2020

Ship Date To:12/16/2020

*This site will only be taking orders until:

11/29/2020

We need your support

